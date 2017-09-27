Driver injured after jumping into passing trailer after crash

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a driver was seriously injured while trying to run from the scene of a crash he caused in Kalamazoo County.

It all started around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a crash with injuries at Riverview Drive and East G Avenue in Cooper Township, northeast of Kalamazoo.

Witnesses told authorities the driver who caused the crash jumped into the open trailer of a passing vehicle. Investigators say the man jumped out about a quarter-mile north of Riverview Drive and hit his head, seriously injuring himself.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the driver towing the trailer may not have been aware of the jumper, but authorities still want to identify the driver.

The vehicle is described as a white van. It was towing an open utility trailer.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and driver are encouraged to contact Sgt. Craig Schmaltz at 269.383.8784 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

