Fire consumes 50 yards of trash at landfill near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are battling a fire at a landfill near Zeeland Tuesday morning.

The blaze, which started around 6 a.m., is taking over 50 yards of trash at Waste Management’s Autumn Hills Landfill — located at 700 56th Avenue.

Ottawa County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that no other structures are threatened by the flames.

It’s unknown at this time what sparked the blaze.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

