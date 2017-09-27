Free pet adoptions at many W MI shelters Oct. 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a new friend, you may want to mark your calendar for the next Empty the Shelters day by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.
It’s scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.
The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit will pay all adoption fees at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations across the state. More than 20 West Michigan shelters participating. New pet owners will have to pay licensing fees, which vary by county.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation will also be giving adopters a leash for dogs, a collar for cats, wellness information about their new pet and coupons.
Below are the participating shelters in West Michigan:
- Al-Van Humane Society – South Haven
- Barry County Animal Shelter – Hastings
- Cannonsville Critters – Grandville
- Cass County Animal Control – Cassopolis
- Cat Tales – Muskegon
- Cober’s Canine Rescue – Grand Rapids
- Companion Cats, Inc. – Battle Creek
- Crash’s Lansing & Big Sid’s Sanctuary – Grand Rapids
- Family Paws Rescue – Grand Rapids
- Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control – Grand Rapids
- Harbor Humane Society – West Olive
- Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven – Grand Rapids
- Humane Society and Animal Rescue of Muskegon County – Muskegon
- Humane Society of Mid-Michigan – Stanton
- Humane Society of West Michigan – Grand Rapids
- Ionia County Animal Shelter – Ionia
- Kalamazoo Animal Rescue – Kalamazoo
- Kent County Animal Shelter – Grand Rapids
- Michele’s Rescue – Kentwood
- Newaygo County Animal Shelter – White Cloud
- Pet Tales Rescue – Grand Rapids
- Pound Buddies – Muskegon
- Unleashed Love Pet Rescue – Grand Rapids
- Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance – Allegan
On the Empty the Shelters day held in April, more than 1,500 animals statewide found forever homes. In an event earlier this month focused on adopting out pets to aid in multistate hurricane relief, 764 pets found homes, the BISSELL Pet Foundation said.
—–
Online: