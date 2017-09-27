Free pet adoptions at many W MI shelters Oct. 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a new friend, you may want to mark your calendar for the next Empty the Shelters day by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit will pay all adoption fees at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations across the state. More than 20 West Michigan shelters participating. New pet owners will have to pay licensing fees, which vary by county.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation will also be giving adopters a leash for dogs, a collar for cats, wellness information about their new pet and coupons.

Below are the participating shelters in West Michigan:

Al-Van Humane Society – South Haven

Barry County Animal Shelter – Hastings

Cannonsville Critters – Grandville

Cass County Animal Control – Cassopolis

Cat Tales – Muskegon

Cober’s Canine Rescue – Grand Rapids

Companion Cats, Inc. – Battle Creek

Crash’s Lansing & Big Sid’s Sanctuary – Grand Rapids

Family Paws Rescue – Grand Rapids

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control – Grand Rapids

Harbor Humane Society – West Olive

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven – Grand Rapids

Humane Society and Animal Rescue of Muskegon County – Muskegon

Humane Society of Mid-Michigan – Stanton

Humane Society of West Michigan – Grand Rapids

Ionia County Animal Shelter – Ionia

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue – Kalamazoo

Kent County Animal Shelter – Grand Rapids

Michele’s Rescue – Kentwood

Newaygo County Animal Shelter – White Cloud

Pet Tales Rescue – Grand Rapids

Pound Buddies – Muskegon

Unleashed Love Pet Rescue – Grand Rapids

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance – Allegan

On the Empty the Shelters day held in April, more than 1,500 animals statewide found forever homes. In an event earlier this month focused on adopting out pets to aid in multistate hurricane relief, 764 pets found homes, the BISSELL Pet Foundation said.

—–

Online:

BISSELL Pet Foundation

Empty the Shelters locations

