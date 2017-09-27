Jurors’ shortlist piece depicts ‘locker dressing room’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ArtPrize Nine artist turned a mashup of a college athletics locker room and a backstage dressing room into a selection to the ArtPrize Nine Juried Awards Shortlist.

“Society of 23’s Locker Dressing Room” by Jeffrey Augustine Songco, a five-time ArtPrize artist living in Grand Rapids, is one of the finalists for the juried award in the installation category.

Songco started the idea of a secret fraternity called the Society of 23 in 2008 as a long-form narrative documenting the brotherhood of 23 men all played by the artist himself.

The piece explores the history of the fraternity using the costume in the narrative and the installation of a sports team locker room and a dressing room. Songco said he is influenced by the dramatics of Division I athletics and the way dressing rooms are depicted.

In 2011, Songco entered the uniform of the Society of 23 as his first ArtPrize entry.

“I was in a fraternity and was really influenced by American culture and trying to figure out what it meant to be an American,” he said.

Songco said he hopes people come in to see the piece in its entirety and that they take what they want from it.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Complete ArtPrize coverage

Online:

ArtPrize.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

