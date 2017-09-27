KCSO searching for armed robbery suspect

OHSTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a delivery man at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday at a business in the 6100 block of Stadium Drive in Oshtemo Township, according to a Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office release.

Authorities said a delivery man was making a stop at a business when the robber approached him armed with a handgun and demanded the items he was delivering and then fled the area on foot.

A K-9 unit attempted to track the suspect, which led to a nearby parking lot where authorities said it appears the suspect got into a vehicle and fled.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a slim build and short hair, wearing a grey shirt. He is believed to be driving a 2012 or 2013 grey Infinity G-37.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

