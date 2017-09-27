Michigan Pain Consultants discuss comprehensive pain management practice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If chronic pain is getting in the way of your everyday life, and you’re ready to take back control, the best place to start is with the right doctor’s office. Today, we talked to Dr Thomas Basch from Michigan Pain Consultants, a medical practice that’s been dedicated to serving West Michigan for over 30 years.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

What is chronic pain and what types of chronic pain conditions do you typically treat at Michigan Pain Consultants?

Michigan Pain Consultants is a comprehensive pain management practice that specializes treating chronic pain conditions. They have 14 pain management physicians with six locations throughout West Michigan.

What are the individual components of a comprehensive pain management program?

Interventional pain procedures, prescribed medications, physicial therapy, and behavioral therapy.

Michigan Pain Consultants

Locations in: Big Rapids, Greenville, Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and Wyoming

Call: 1-800-281-3237

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

