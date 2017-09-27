New York Times profiles politics at ArtPrize Nine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An article posted Wednesday by The New York Times discusses how current events drew political art to ArtPrize Nine.

“How a Quirky Art Prize Tied to the DeVos Family Went Political” mentions several pieces that 24 Hour News 8 has already shown you, including one that is a commentary on the Flint water crisis; “Oil + Water,” which is about the protests of the Dakota Access Pipeline; and “Blackface Trump: Accountable?” which raises questions about Trump’s comments and whether he is protected by his race.

The article also investigates the connection between the event and the DeVos family, specifically Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, whose son Rick DeVos co-founded ArtPrize. It looks at how Betsy DeVos’ appointment prompted specific pieces in the world’s largest art competition.

It also questions how much control the DeVoses have over what pieces are displayed — none, ArtPrize and venue officials say — and over the competition itself — very little, according to ArtPrize.

