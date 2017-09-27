Ottawa County serial theft suspect captured in Florida

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a suspect in a series of Ottawa County vehicle thefts in Florida.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says within the last month, the suspect stole six vehicles that were later recovered. However, the thief got away with more than $50,000 in valuables, including credit cards, electronics and a Glock handgun from multiple vehicles.

Investigators say the crimes mostly happened in Holland and Zeeland townships.

Investigators tracked several of the stolen credit cards that were used to 20-year-old Timothy Scott O’Connor of Zeeland Township.

The sheriff’s office said O’Connor fled to Florida during the past week. Local detectives worked closely with the U.S. Marshals Service, which arrested O’Connor in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area Sept. 21.

Authorities say they found the stolen handgun on O’Connor during his arrest. He was also driving a stolen Jeep from Ottawa County, the sheriff’s office says.

O’Connor will be extradited to Michigan after moving through the Florida courts for “recent incidents,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The fourth-time habitual offender faces multiple counts of illegal use of a financial transaction device. Authorities say more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

