Phase one of Ford Airport renovations complete





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gerald R. Ford International Airport officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the facility’s first round of renovations.

The ribbon cutting marked the end of phase one of the Cascade Township airport’s $45 million Gateway Transformation Project.

The biggest thing that fliers are going to notice is the consolidated security checkpoint. No matter what concourse you are going to be flying out of, everyone is going through one checkpoint. The airport says it has not had a single wait time over 20 minutes since launching the new setup this summer — they said that was also the case when concourses A and B had separate checkpoints.

The other big difference passengers will notice is Prospect Hill Brewhouse, where they can enjoy a bite and a Founders Brewing Co. beer before catching a flight.

The airport says the upgrades were necessary to keep up with its busy streak. It has seen 11 straight months of continued growth, four years of increased passenger numbers, and is once again on track to have a record-setting year and record-setting September.

“To support that future growth as we grow as a community, economically and otherwise, we need to have facilities that support that growth,” airport CEO Jim Gill said. “And frankly, we need to offer and provide the best facilities that we can to our community.”

Next to be upgraded will be the ticketing and baggage claim area. The airport says that is currently in the design stages and it hopes to begin construction by the end of next year.

—–

Online:

Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Gateway Transformation Project

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

