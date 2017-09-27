Shortlist artist: ‘Inspiration is overrated’





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the ArtPrize Nine entries up for a juried award was all about a daily commitment, the artist behind it said.

One of the finalists in the two-dimensional category is “Sofia Draws Every Day: Years 2, 3, and 4” by Sofia Ramirez Hernandez. The work includes 1,096 drawings created over three years displayed on a billboard-sized grid.

Hernandez told 24 Hour News 8 that she is often asked how she is inspired to draw every day.

“Something I tell my followers and fellow artists, too, is that I believe inspiration is overrated,” she said. “This is more of a homework task for me and sort of a way to build self-accountability and discipline.”

Some days the images were pulled from what she was doing, but other days when ideas weren’t coming, she just marked down what her thoughts at that moment were — even if it was “I don’t know what to draw.”

“The small, daily tasks add up to something a lot more monumental, and I think people can really relate to that and become inspired by it,” she said.

Hernandez is from Grand Rapids but this is her first year participating in ArtPrize. She said she signed up to get more exposure.

You can go see “Sofia Draws Every Day: Years 2, 3, and 4” at the Cultura Collective at Rumsey Street.

