SW MI college professor charged with CSC

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are trying to determine if there are any additional potential victims of a Southwestern Michigan College professor accused of sexual assault.

George Field was formally charged Wednesday with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also arraigned on a felony charge of practicing psychology or counseling without a license.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said Field, who has a psychology degree, was working at The Family Center off M-51 in Dowagiac at the time of the alleged incidents. The assaults reportedly happened at The Family Center and at his home nearby.

The alleged crimes happened in 2015 and 2016, but didn’t come to light until Southwestern Michigan College became aware of it and encouraged the victim to contact authorities, according to the prosecutor’s office.

It’s unclear if Field is currently a professor at the college.

A judge Wednesday set Field’s bond at $200,000 cash or surety. His next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Any possible additional victims or people with information in this case are encouraged to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office 269.445.2481 and ask for Capt. Tom Jacobs.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

