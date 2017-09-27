Whitecap given Minor League Pitcher of the Year Award

Related Coverage Whitecaps release 2018 season schedule

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — In a minor league system recently restocked with fresh prospects, a West Michigan Whitecap was named pitcher of the year.

Pitcher Gregory Soto was named the Detroit Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year Wednesday. Soto finished the season 12-2 with a 2.25 earned run average and 144 strikeouts.

Congratulations to @Gregsoto30 on being named the 2017 #Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year! pic.twitter.com/sDx3VCOM8s — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 27, 2017

He started spring training pitching for Low-A level Lakeland before being called up to West Michigan in April.

Soto was a mid-season and postseason all-star in the Midwest League.

West Michigan will open up its 2018 season April 5 against the South Bend Cubs at Fifth Third Ballpark.

