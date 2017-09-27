Whitecaps release 2018 season schedule

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced their schedule for the 2018 season Wednesday.

Coming off one of the most successful seasons in the franchise’s 25 year history, the Whitecaps will open up next season on April 5 at Fifth Third Ballpark against the South Bend Cubs.

There will also be 21 games followed with fireworks, taking place every summertime Wednesday and Saturday home game, in addition to selected additional nights.

The Whitecaps will host three 11 a.m. games popular for school field trips. Those games are scheduled for May 22, May 23 and June 5.

Featured promotions to be held during the 2018 season include an Armed Forces Night, Star Wars Night and a Michigan State University vs Michigan Rivalry Night.

For the full schedule, visit the Whitecaps’ website.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

