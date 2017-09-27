Witnesses sought after trooper killed in crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a crash that killed a trooper last week to come forward.

The crash that killed 28-year-old Timothy O’Neill, who was on duty on a motorcycle, happened Sept. 20 near Rockford. Police on the scene told 24 Hour News 8 it did not appear to have been caused by a citizen.

Lt. Kevin Sweeney, the commander of MSP’s Lakeview Post, told 24 Hour News 8 in an email Wednesday that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who saw the crash happen but hasn’t yet spoken to investigators is asked to call MSP’s Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.

“We have several departmental members assisting with the investigation and making sure that every piece on information is looked at and followed up on,” Sweeney wrote.

O’Neill, originally from Metamora, Michigan, had been a trooper for three years. He was preparing to be married Oct. 7.

His funeral was held earlier this week in suburban Detroit. His family thanked police and the public for their support.

