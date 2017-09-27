You’re invited! Leigh’s Re-Re Party in Breton Village

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We often associate summer with construction season, and this past summer brought some major renovations to a Grand Rapids store that women love to visit for the latest in fashion and beauty!

Leigh’s has been completely re-painted, re-carpeted, and re-covered. Now, they’re excited to welcome shoppers in to see all of their hard work – to re-lax and celebrate their big re-model!

Today, Rachael took us inside!

>>> Take a look at the video above.

As Rebecca mentioned, Leigh’s is launching its “Shinola In-store Shop”, with watches, jewelry and handbags. There will also be embossing available on site during tomorrow’s event. Plus, the Fabiana Filippi Spring 2018 Preview and Mi Jong Lee 2018 preview.

The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery will also be at the Re-Re Party, with two Master Injectors available on site to talk about injections, fillers, and trends in cosmetic procedures… If you’d like to preschedule that, call 616-588-8880.

RE-RE Party – tomorrow

Shinola in-store shop & Mi Jong Lee Spring ’18 preview, Fibiana Filippi Spring ’18 preview

1942 Breton Road SE – Breton Village

Call 616-588-8880 for Bengtson Center appointments

Leigh’s is located in the Breton Village Shopping Center in Grand Rapids.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

