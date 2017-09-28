3D finalist on making ArtPrize Nine shortlist: ‘I cried’



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Twenty artists earned a spot on the ArtPrize jurors’ shortlist, which was trimmed down from a pool of more than 1,300 entries.

“Bloodline” by Holly Wilson, an ArtPrize Nine three-denominational entry on display at Monroe Community Church, made the cut. The venue is also a shortlist finalist for outstanding venue.

“It was pretty amazing. I mean, I cried,” Wilson laughed as she talked with 24 Hour News 8. “I still get a little teary-eyed.”

Wilson said that her entry is a story of her family history and identity. It came to life after she began looking deeper into her family’s Native American bloodline.

The figures are made from cigars. The shadows of the figures represent memories, Wilson said.

Here’s what Wilson said when asked how winning ArtPrize Nine would help.

“Well, after I picked myself up off the floor from crying, would change for me the idea of what I could do,” Wilson said. “It would allow me to be able to do more, set up a bigger space, and have more help. So, it would allow my art to grow as well as making me feel amazing.”

Public voting ends for ArtPrize Nine ends midnight Saturday.

