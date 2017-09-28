A new answer for depression and anxiety sufferers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Depression and anxiety disorders affect millions of Americans every year. For those suffering, finding relief can be difficult. West Michigan Ketamine Clinics is offering a new treatment to help patients.

>>> Take a look at the video above to learn more.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine is an alternative treatment for mood disorders like anxiety and depression. Patients are given an infusion at a very low dose.

Candidates for this new treatment are those who are resistant to current medicataions for anxiety and depresssion and chronic pain.

-Would need referral from doctor or psychiatrist

-Must be administered in a clinic

-Each infusion takes about 40 minutes

Special Offer:

Special: $200 off each session through Oct 6

2093 Health Dr SW STE 201, Wyoming

Website: wmketamineclinics.com

West Michigan Ketamine Clinics | 2093 Health Dr SW, Suite 201, Wyoming | 616-328-5350

