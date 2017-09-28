Dick DeVos named to FAA advisory board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick DeVos has been named to the Federal Aviation Administration Management Advisory Council.

West Michigan native DeVos is the former CEO of Amway, current president of the Windquest Group and the husband of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Dick DeVos’ appointment to the council was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The council, which meets quarterly, is responsible for advising FFA management on policy, spending, long-range planning and regulatory matters, according to a release.

DeVos was among seven people appointed to the board, which brings its total number to 13. Members, who serve three-year terms, have backgrounds in both the public and private sectors. They do not give up their outside positions, regardless of whether those jobs are public or private.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

