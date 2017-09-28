Don’t miss October adventures at Tree Tops Adventure Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Looking for some High flying adventures in West Michigan?… You don’t have to look any further than Grand Rapids TreeTop Adventure Park. Their fall calendar is packed with exciting activities for everyone to enjoy! Plus you won’t want to miss the fall colors.

Treetop Adventure Park has high ropes courses and zip lines for nearly all ages! There are areas for kids ages four to seven and ages for everyone seven and up. There are also easy, medium, and hard courses depending on the participant’s fitness level and ability.

Fall fun at Treetops

About: Teams of 4 will compete for the best times through four of our courses. The courses timed will be our Pink, Green, Blue, and Purple. As a team you’ll be able to strategically decide who will be your representative for each course!

Entry fees: $200 per team. 25% of all entry fees will be donated to the West Michigan Environmental Action Coalition.

Prizes:

– First place team will win $500.00 in cash, 4 TreeRunner T-Shirts, and 4 season passes for the 2018 season.

– Second place team will win $200.00 in cash, 4 TreeRunner T-Shirts, and 8 free adult tickets for the 2018 season.

– Third place will win 4 custom TreeRunner T-shirts and 4 free adult tickets for the 2018 season

Learn more here.

Halloween Happenings – Terror at the Treetops and Trick-or-Treating

Experience the fun great decorations and score some yummy candy! After 7pm on Halloween spookier surprises will be found around the grounds. (Beware for younger kids!)

Sunday Fun Day – The more you bring the more you save!

Bring groups of 2 or more and you qualify for a discount! The more you bring the more you save every Sunday.

Treetop Adventure Park

2121 Celebration Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Now through October 31 park is open weekdays for reservations of 12 or more.

GRTTA.com

(616)-226-3993

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

