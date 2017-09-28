GR man makes contact with family in Puerto Rico





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was finally able to make contact with family members in Puerto Rico after going more than a week without receiving a response.

The aftermath of Hurricane Maria has devastated Puerto Rico, knocking out power and water, limiting the fuel supply and causing a cash shortage.

“It was devastating for me because I didn’t know where (my father) was or what happened to him so finally got at least some news,” Ruperto Cortez said.

Cortez said he had to resist an urge to fly back home to Puerto Rico to help out because it’s impossible to know what will happen once he arrives. With limited cell phone service, no electricity and hardly any modes of transportation, it wouldn’t have been safe.

“The problem is the not knowing when you get there what’s going to happen,” he said. “You don’t have transportation, you can’t call anybody, you can’t even call your wife to say ‘Hey I’m in Puerto Rico, I’m safe,’ so it’s very hard.”

