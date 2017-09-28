Grand Rapids brothers lead US Speedskating





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Athletes in most sports are still working to earn their tickets to the 2018 Winter Olympics, but coaching positions have been filled for a while.

One of those coaches is Grand Rapids native Matt Kooreman, who’s in charge of the U.S. Speedskating long track team.

“It’s a complete honor to represent Team USA and I hope we make everybody proud,” he told 24 Hour News 8.

His brother, Mike Kooreman, is one of the team leaders. The brothers learned to skate with the Grand Rapids Speedskating Club.

“You can’t beat it, right? Who would have thought? If you would have told me 10 years ago my brother would be head coach of the national team, I’d be the team leader and my wife would be racing, I would have told you you were crazy,” Mike Kooreman said.

The Olympic Games run Feb. 9 to Feb. 25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Only two U.S. athletes have qualified so far; both are biathletes.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

