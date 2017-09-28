Grand Rapids native Pat Miles announces AG run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former United States Attorney Pat Miles returned to his alma mater in Grand Rapids Thursday to make it official: He’s running for state attorney general.

Miles made the announcement from Ottawa Hills High School, saying he will be the “people’s lawyer.”

Miles graduated from the school at age 16 before attending Aquinas College and Harvard Law School. He still lives in the Grand Rapids area.

“I’m a fifth-generation Michigander. I’m proud to live in Michigan. I love this state and I’m ready to serve from Day One,” Miles said.

Miles was appointed U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan by President Barack Obama in July 2012. He held the job through Obama’s last day in office.

“I’ve done this job – I’ve been U.S. Attorney. I don’t need to just talk and make promises; I have a record that people can look at and see what I’ve accomplished as U.S. Attorney and what I will do as attorney general of Michigan,” he said.

Miles filed paperwork to run earlier this month. He joins attorney Dana Nessel as the Democratic contenders hoping to replace current attorney general Bill Schuette. Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker of Lawton is the only Republican so far who has announced plans to run for the office.

Schuette, a Republican, cannot run for the post again because of term limits. However, he is running for governor.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

