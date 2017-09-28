GRPD looking for missing endangered woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who they say may be endangered.

Susan Kay Hawley, 61, is described as a white woman standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt that may have the Budweiser logo on it, blue jeans, and gray and blue tennis shoes. She was carrying a purple pillow case that may contain clothing and a red and black mesh dog carrier.

Hawley will likely be carrying her dog, a brown Chihuahua, in her arms.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Hawley, who was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday, has a medical condition that may act her to be incoherent or act in a manic state.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

