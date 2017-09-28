Hundreds show support for GR Boys & Girls Clubs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some 350 community members turned out Thursday night for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids annual fundraiser.

All funds raised will go toward programs for the more than 3,500 kids in our community that the organization serves annually.

The event was emceed by 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak anchor Casey Jones and eightWest’s Rachael Ruiz. As part of the event’s “Be Great Tailgate” theme, they wore striped referee jerseys. Attendees were encouraged to wear tailgate-appropriate clothes and played tailgating games with kids who benefit from the BGCGR.

Also at the event, Nancy Schondelmayer was honored as the Boys & Girls Clubs’ volunteer of the year. Nancy, a veteran video editor for 24 Hour News 8, has been a volunteer at the club for years. Among other things, she helps teach children to sew.

In addition to Casey and Rachael, several of Nancy’s co-workers were on hand at the fundraiser to congratulate her, including anchor Susan Shaw and reporters Heather Walker and Marvis Herring.

