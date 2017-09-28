Kellogg names vitamin executive Cahillane as new CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Kellogg says CEO John Bryant is retiring and will be replaced in that role by Steven Cahillane, an executive from vitamin and supplement seller The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Kellogg, which makes Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts and Eggo waffles, says Cahillane will start as CEO next week and will join the company’s board. Bryant will remain executive chairman of the board until March, and then Cahillane will take over that role, too.

Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg Co. has struggled to make its cereals and snacks more appealing to Americans who are increasingly seeking to avoid processed food. Revenue at the company has fallen every year since 2013.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

