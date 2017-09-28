Lions’ Spence tweets father was denied job due to protest

DETROIT (WOOD) — Detroit Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence said his father was denied a job due to Spence’s protest during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.

Spence tweeted Thursday afternoon that his father was denied a contractor job because of the protest.

Got some awful news from my father a contractor deny giving him a job on doing a house because of my peaceful protest #smh — Akeem spence (@AkeemSpence) September 28, 2017

Spence was one of eight Lions and multiple others across the NFL who took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Team owner Martha Firestone Ford was seen on the field before the game linking arms with players and coaches.

Protests during the anthem increased dramatically following President Donald Trump’s comments at a rally in Alabama last week.

““Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,’” Trump said to loud applause Friday night at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama.

Trump has continued to tweet and make public comments about the matter since the initial comment.

