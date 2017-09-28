MSP trooper dies after long hospitalization

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police trooper died Tuesday after a long hospitalization. He was 46.

Trooper Raymond Hoffman worked for the Michigan State Police at the Wayland Post for 24 years, according to his online obituary.

The visitation will be held Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, located at 9408 Wilson Avenue in Byron Center.

Hoffman leaves behind his wife and three children. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking memorial contributions be made to the Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center in Allegan or Trooper Rayomnd L. Hoffman Memorial Scholarship Fund at Grand Valley State University.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

