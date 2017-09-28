Police search for suspect in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect who fled a highway pursuit on southbound US-131.

Kent County dispatchers say that police were following a man, thought to be a suspect around 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over near 17 Mile Road on southbound US-131, but the vehicle kept going.

Police set up spike strips on US-131 in attempt to disable the vehicle. The vehicle hit the strips and continued on the highway.

The vehicle then exited the highway at Ann Street, where police say the suspect fled on foot towards the west side of downtown Grand Rapids.

Multiple police agencies are working to find the suspect and K-9 units are being used to track him down.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOOD TV8 for the latest updates.

