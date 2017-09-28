Police: Fruitport teen reports suspicious driver

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they are upping patrols around Fruitport schools after a student reported that a stranger approached her while she was walking.

It happened Wednesday morning as the high school student was walking along Pontaluna Road near 6th Avenue, only about a block from her school, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department.

The student told officers that a stranger who was driving by slowed down, asked her repeatedly if she needed a ride to school and then told her to get in his van. She took off.

The driver was described as stout, bald white man in his late 40s or 50s with a mustache and wearing glasses. The teen said he was driving a faded yellow van with rust on the bottom.

Anyone with information about what happened or a vehicle like the one described is asked to call police at 231.865.8477.

Police advised parents to also speak with their children about safety.

