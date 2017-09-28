$5K reward offered for tips leading to 28 stolen guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of stolen guns from two Kent County businesses.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward up to $2,500, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total of $5,000.

In the first incident on Sept. 16, 13 handguns were stolen from Cabela’s in Grandville. Twelve days later, 20 handguns were taken from Barracks 616 in Cascade Township.

At this time, five handguns have been recovered and there are 28 unaccounted for, according to an ATF news release.

Grand Rapids police have arrested at least four teenagers caught with some of the stolen weapons.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact ATF at 1.800.283.4867, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125 or by visiting www.reportit.com.

