Solutions for your aching back and feet after experiencing ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There are more than 1300 pieces of art at more than 175 venues in and around Grand Rapids for ArtPrize this year! If you’re planning on experiencing all that ArtPrize has to offer you know you’ll be doing a lot of walking and standing. After a long day ArtPrizing you may experience pains you haven’t before, that’s where the “right” shoe comes in! The experts at Foot Solutions have some great information you’ll want to know.

Impact of extended walking & standing

-Heel and arch pain

-Ball of foot pain

-Knee discomfort

-Hip soreness

-Lower back stiffness or pain

How Foot Solutions Can Help:

Foot Solutions can help you be more comfortable by addressing your specific areas of pain. They assess your foot structure, evaluate your bio-mechanics when walking, perform a digital evaluation to determine how your feet carry your weight, and have you test different types of footwear and supportive devices to determine what provides the best relief.

