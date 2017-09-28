Switch to become publicly traded company

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The new owners of the iconic pyramid in Gaines Township plan to make a splash on Wall Street.

Data storage company Switch plans to go public. The company’s stock valuation is still unknown.

The global data center market is projected to grow 11 percent annual over the next three years, which Switch hopes to take advantage of.

Switch has expanded rapidly in the last few years. The company opened its 1.8 million square-foot Switch pyramid data center campus in Gaines Township in March.

>>Photos: Inside Switch pyramid data center

Inside the Switch Pyramid Campus. (Courtesy Switch) Inside the Switch Pyramid Campus. (Courtesy Switch) Inside the Switch Pyramid Campus. (Courtesy Switch) The Switch Pyramid Campus. (Courtesy Switch)

