‘Veep’ star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has breast cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The star of “Veep” and “Seinfeld” posted word of her illness Thursday on social media. A spokeswoman for Louis-Dreyfus confirmed the posts were authentic.

On her Twitter account, the actress wrote that one in eight women get breast cancer, adding, “Today, I’m the one.”

Louis-Dreyfus also used her tweet to call for universal health care. She wrote that she was lucky to have “fantastic” health insurance through her union but that not all women are so lucky.

Louis-Dreyfus’ publicist says no further details about her condition would be provided at this time.

Hundreds of messages from well-wishers quickly poured in on Twitter.

“Sending you love and light and prayers of support,” actress and producer Roma Downey wrote.

“Love you Julia. You got this,” actress Wanda Sykes tweeted.

Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth Emmy Award this month for her portrayal of former POTUS Selina Meyer in “Veep.” The show is set to air its seventh and final season in 2018.

At this month’s Emmy awards, Louis-Dreyfus pushed for better representation for women in Hollywood.

“Let’s hope that this is the beginning of something even better in our country and the world,” she said, savoring her record-breaking award. “I think the world would be a better place if more women were in charge.”

–Lynn Elber of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

