West Michigan desperate for rain; relief on the way?





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have a rain gauge, the only thing it’s likely been measuring lately is dust.

As of Sept. 27, Grand Rapids had tallied 20 consecutive dry days. Many trees in the city are showing stress because of the lack of water.

>>PHOTO: Tree in northeast Grand Rapids showing signs of dryness

HOW DRY WE’VE BEEN

The significant dryness began around mid-summer.

>>MAP: 60-day rainfall deficit in Michigan

While the lack of rain has become more obvious recently, our deficit actually stretches back to the beginning of the year. Grand Rapids has not received a half-inch of rain during a single day since Aug. 17. It’s been even longer since an inch or more of rain soaked the city; the last time that happened was June 17.

>>CHART: Long-term rainfall deficit

RAIN ON THE WAY?

A little relief may be in sight: We finally have at least a chance of rain in the forecast Wednesday night.

The wettest of the forecast models gives southwest Michigan anywhere from a trace to as much as a half-inch of rain.

>>MAP: Rainfall forecast from 4km RPM model

Other models are not quite as generous with their rainfall predictions, but at least gives us something.

>>CHART: 24-hour rainfall predictions by models

Don’t put away the sprinklers just yet. Decent soaking rains are forecast to fall just west of Michigan, but it appears once again we will settle into a dry and warm pattern in the coming week(s).

7 day WPC rainfall forecast Climate prediction center’s monthly precipitation outlook for October

>>MAP: Climate prediction center’s monthly precipitation outlook for October

October may follow suit after a dry July, August and September.

—-

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

