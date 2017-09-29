$1,600 exotic bird stolen from Wyoming shop recovered

Related Coverage $1,600 exotic bird stolen from Wyoming shop

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — An exotic bird stolen from a shop in Wyoming will soon be reunited with its rightful owner.

An employee with Casa La Parrot told 24 Hour News 8 Friday that a tip led police to Max, the white-bellied caique from Brazil. Officers were on their way to pick up the bird Friday morning.

Security cameras captured a woman walking out of the 28th Street store with Max tucked away in her hands around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It’s unclear if she’s been arrested.

Max is valued at $1,600. Casa La Parrot let his owner, Alex Lackey, keep him at the store while he made installment payments.

