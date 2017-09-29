First and Main offers healthy meal options for residents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we age, our needs change on so many levels, from the space we need to live as well as our health in general. On the top of that list should be what we eat to stay healthy.

We had the chance to visit First and Main, where they offer assisted living and memory care. Today, we have their Executive Director, Bryan along with their Executive Chef Vinnie to discuss the topic.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

First & Main offers high quality care. Each resident and their family works with a personal Resident Care Assistant to identify and coordinate the appropriate care.

Residents also receive 3 chef-prepared meals a day – low carbohydrate diet options, vegetarian options, low lactose or lactose-free options, low fat/low cholesterol options, low salt diet options, and more. Meals to please anyone.

First & Main of Metro Health Village

5812 Village Drive SW, Wyoming

616-622-2420

www.firstandmain.us

