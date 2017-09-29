Football Frenzy Week 6: Undefeateds square off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The stakes are increasing as high school football playoffs creep closer and the Football Frenzy cameras are capturing all of the action on the gridiron.

We’ll be shining our spotlight on these games:

Kelloggsville Rockets (5-0) at Godwin Heights Wolverines (5-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The battle of Division Avenue pits two unbeaten teams and two high-scoring offenses. Kelloggsville, the defending O-K Silver champions, is averaging 50 points per game, while the Wolverines are close behind at 49 points per game. The Rockets, paced by senior running back Thomas Griggs, have won 13 of their last 14 games dating back to last season. Godwin Heights, led by dual-threat quarterback Susu Davenport, is 5-0 for the first time since 1985. This will be the 53rd meeting in the series with Godwin holding a 22-28-2 edge. The last three years have been close, with a combined eight points separating the teams. Kelloggsville won 22-20 last year, while the Wolverines claimed a 36-34 victory in 2015.

East Grand Rapids Pioneers (5-0) at Grand Rapids Christian Eagles (5-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: The top spot in the O-K Gold will be on the line as the conference’s two remaining unbeatens square off in a neighborhood rivalry affair. East Grand Rapids, led by a stingy defense that has posted back-to-back shutouts, hasn’t been 5-0 since 2010 and is looking to secure its fourth straight playoff berth. Grand Rapids Christian suffered a scare last week against Cedar Springs before pulling out a last-second victory. The Eagles were 5-0 last season as well before a 28-7 loss to EGR. Grand Rapids Christian is 4-10 against the Pioneers all-time and is seeking an eighth straight postseason bid.

Morley Stanwood Mohawks (5-0) at Kent City Eagles (5-0)

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Outlook: A clash of unbeaten teams in the CSAA’s Silver Division takes place as both stand at 3-0 in conference play. After finishing 1-8 two years ago, Kent City has soared and made the postseason a year ago for the first time since 2001. It hasn’t been 5-0 since 1981. The Eagles are averaging 47 points per game and their margin of victory hasn’t been less than 19 points. Morley Stanwood has already secured its fourth straight winning season and has averaged 30 points per game since a 12-6 win over Stanton Central Montcalm in the season opener. The Mohawks’ defense has surrendered only 51 combined points.

We’ll also have crews at these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Belding vs. NorthPointe Christian

Cedar Springs vs. Lowell

Comstock Park vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

East Kentwood vs. West Ottawa

Forest Hills Northern vs. Forest Hills Central (at Fifth Third Ballpark)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Sparta

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Allendale

Grandville vs. Rockford

Holland vs. Zeeland West

Holland Christian vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Jenison vs. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

Kenowa Hills vs. Mona Shores

Lake Odessa Lakewood vs. Olivet

Muskegon vs. Grand Rapids Union

Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Catholic Central

Portland vs. Ionia

Zeeland East vs. Fruitport

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:



Football Frenzy



Online:



MHSAA football

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

