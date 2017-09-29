GRPD officers exposed to substance, taken to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four Grand Rapids police officers were exposed to an unknown chemical substance Friday as they attempted to make an arrest.

Officers stopped a vehicle in a parking lot of a gas station around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Burton Street and Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids, police said.

Police said when officers approached the vehicle, the driver pitched a bag of an unknown substance out of the window. The bag burst and exposed officers to what they believed to be a narcotic, according to a GRPD spokesperson.

The officers and the suspect who threw the substance in the face of the officers all went to the hospital and treated, all of whom are OK according to police.

The suspect is in police custody.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

