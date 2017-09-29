KCAS Pets of the Week: Irma and Curly

Related Coverage Free pet adoptions at many W MI shelters Oct. 14

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Looking to grow your family by one lovable, furry face? Look no farther than this week’s pets of the week.

Both Irma and Curly have been at the Kent County Animal Shelter for quite a while. They’re vaccinated, spayed and neutered and ready for their forever home.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is among 75 organizations offering free adoptions as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event Saturday, Oct. 14. All adopters must be preapproved by KCAS during the event.

If you’re interested in adopting Irma, Curly or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—-

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

