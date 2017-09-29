Kent County shelter pup adopted by Mrs. America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A puppy from the Kent County Animal Shelter is now living with pageant royalty.

Harry the dog was recently adopted by Mrs. America 2018, according to KCAS’ Facebook page.

“Basically, he’s famous now,” the post reads. “We’re super happy that such an influential woman chose to adopt and support your local shelter,” it concludes.

MeKayla Eppers took home Harry a few weeks ago. Eppers, who is from Bristol, Indiana, was crowned Mrs. America in Las Vegas late last month.

The Albion College graduate will compete for Mrs. World in Johannesburg, South Africa beginning Dec. 4.

