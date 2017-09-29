Man who left baby, stole crane charged with felonies

Related Coverage Man leaves baby, steals crane from Muskegon business

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who left an infant at a Muskegon manufacturing plant and then stole a crane was arraigned Thursday.

Larry Lee Wolting, 32, was charged with second degree child abuse, breaking and entering with intent to destroy its contents, malicious destruction of a building more than $1,000 but less than $20,000 and operating while intoxicated by crystal meth.

According to court documents, Wolting is a sex offender and was previously convicted of multiple felonies or attempts to commit felonies.

The incident happened around 6:55 a.m. Monday in the area of Roberts Street and E Barney Avenue.

Police were called to the scene after Wolting took a self-propelled crane from ESCO Company, LLC after an employee said he knocked down power lines and ran through a fence as he crossed the street.

A 2-month-old girl was discovered on the ESCO property, police said. While the child wasn’t visibly harmed, investigators said she and Wolting were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

There is a probable cause conference scheduled for Oct. 5 and a preliminary examination scheduled for Oct. 12. A cash or surety bond was set at $20,000.

