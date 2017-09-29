Multiple arrests made for stolen guns, two ID’d

Related Coverage Feds put up $5,000 to find 28 stolen guns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested several people connected to a cluster of recent thefts from metro Grand Rapids gun stores.

In a release, the Grand Rapids Police Department said two people were charged Friday and will face trial on two charges as adults. Cameron Ellis-Ayres, 18, and Desiree Taggart, 17, were charged with breaking and entering as well conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Police said there are two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, that will also be given the same charges.

One of them, a 16-year-old male, will also be charged with breaking and entering of a building with intent to commit a larceny and larceny for a firearm for his role in the Cabela’s break-in.

Thirteen handguns were taken during the Sept. 16 robbery. Police said six suspects all between the ages of 13 and 16 have been arrested in connection to the incident.

There were 33 guns taken in total, with 28 still unaccounted for by authorities. The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are both offering $2,500 rewards for information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms.

The incidents remain under investigation.

There were also break-ins on Sept. 24 at Baracks 616 in Cascade Township, Rylee’s Ace Hardware and Bachelder Master Gun Makers.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the ATF at 1.800.283.4867, GRPD at 616.632.6125, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6125, Grandville Police Department at 616.538.3002 ext. 2 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Tips can also be made by visiting http://www.reportit.com.

