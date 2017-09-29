“Naked at ArtPrize”: Raising awareness for mental health





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ArtPrize entry at the B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids is turning more heads than many of the others, due to the exposed nature of the subject matter. The artist is a body painter, and her models, are nearly nude.

“This gives us an opportunity to put on display all different issues that maybe people feel uncomfortable talking about but they need to be addressed”, explained Kristen Adams, the artist responsible for the entry “Breathing Body Art: Healing Through Art” (entry 66289).

The lack of clothing may provide a bit of shock value, although many ArtPrize enthusiasts are used to seeing surprising things during this competition, but the purpose of the bold display is to desexualize the matter. Besides their lack of clothing, the models who volunteered to participate in this time-based entry all have something much more significant in common; they’ve all experienced trauma in some shape or form.

Anorexia, child sexual abuse, transitioning genders, and other adversities are all what’s really on display during the live painting sessions that last all day. Model Laura Henderson spent her day as a human canvas sharing her pain, and triumph, of learning how to live with bipolar disorder.

“Basically for me, it’s kind of like manic depressive…. Sometimes you just feel like you can do anything, and then you kind of come back down and you can go lower where you’re really kind of apathetic towards life”, Henderson said of her disorder. Her emotions were raw as she shared the hardest part of her fight, which has been hurting her loved ones. Henderson says the tears that come with describing her struggle are all part of the disorder, and it’s also why she chose to participate in this entry, exposing what’s on the outside, to draw attention to what’s inside.

Artist Kristen Adams says that bravery to put everything on display has inspired those who come to see her work. “People are coming through here and they’re telling their stories to us and sharing what they’ve gone through”, Adams said.

Part of their display includes a crisis hotline for anyone struggling with a disorder or other adversity. Adams says the psychiatrist she worked with on developing her entry contacted her about how many calls they have received; it jumped from 900 per day before the entry debuted, to more than 7,000.

“She didn’t know of anything else going on that would have caused that and I told her, well I’m happy to take the blame!”, Adams shared.

It took her roughly eight hours to complete the design that she and Henderson came up with together. She gets input from each model to create art that is meaningful to them, and their own inner battles. Henderson’s body ended the covered with a phoenix, with an arrow through its heart. She described it’s meaning, saying “If I have an episode or a bad day, or if I just make a wrong choice, then I can start again. Each day is a new chance to enjoy life”.

