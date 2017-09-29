Police seek tips leading to missing SW MI boys

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of brothers who’ve been reported missing.

Camrin and Matthew Oakley were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Coldwater police. At that time, they were riding their bicycles on Marshall Street.

Camrin, 14, was last seen wearing black and red shorts. He was riding a gray and black mountain bike, according to police. Matthew, 12, was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt. He was riding a grey mountain bike, police say.

Anyone with information about where either boy may be is encouraged to call the Coldwater Police Department at 517.278.4525.

