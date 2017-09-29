Suspected drunk driving a factor in fatal crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspected drunk driving crash leaves one dead and another seriously injured.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of E. Columbia Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Police say that a vehicle traveling on E. Columbia Avenue struck another vehicle that was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Columbia Avenue.

Officials say the vehicle traveling on Columbia Avenue was driven by a 32 year old female who had no visible injuries.

The vehicle making the turn and struck was occupied by a 41-year-old male and a 56-year-old female.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene and the male was airlifted to Bronson Kalamazoo and is listed in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police say that alcohol does appear to be a factor.

