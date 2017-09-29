Teens charged in stolen guns incidents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four teens were arraigned on charges Friday related to that incident including two juveniles.

The oldest involved is 19-year-old Cameron Ellis-Ayres held on a $675,000 bond.

He is charged with five counts or breaking and entering, larceny of firearms and illegally carrying a weapon. He is also charged with delivery of narcotics, possession of marijuana and felony sale or use of a financial transaction device – usually an ATM or credit card.

Desiree Taggart, 17, is also charged as an adult with the same breaking and entering, gun larceny and CCW charges, but she also is charged with maintaining a drug house. She is being held on a $400,000 bond.

She was in the Kent County Jail Sept. 3 on a misdemeanor larceny out of Walker and was released the same day, according to jail records.

The whole thing started Sept. 16 at the Grandville Cabela’s where 13 guns were taken.

Within a couple days, four juveniles were taken into custody.

Five guns were recovered in that case.

One of the teens arrested had to be released due to lack of evidence, but police tell us the teen was arrested again days later for his involvement in break-in of the Barracks 616 gun store in Cascade Township where another 20 guns were taken on Sept. 23.

They also attempted break-ins at other shops where guns were sold, police say.

Police tell us the ages of the eight people in custody range from 13 to 19.

The ATF has been working with Grand Rapids, Grandville and Kent County in this investigation that is far from done. More arrests are likely.

Meanwhile, police want the public’s help in getting those 28 guns that are still missing out of the hands of more dangerous criminals. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to finding the guns.

Anonymous tips can be called into 1-800-ATF-GUNS or Silent Observer.

