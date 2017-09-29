Willy Wonka, Beach Boys, A Christmas Carol coming to Van Singel Fine Arts Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Willy Wonka, the Beach Boys, and A Christmas Carol, those are just a few of the amazing performances coming to the Van Singel Fine Arts Center this year.

2017-2018 Chemical Bank Series at the Van Singel Fine Arts Center

  • God’s Music October 20, 7:30 pm
  • Willy Wonka the Musical  Four performances Nov 30-Dec 2
  • Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol  December 16, 7:30 pm
  • Million Dollar Quartet  March 5, 7:30 pm
  • Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute  March 24, 7:30 pm
  • Cool Jazz with Alphonse Horne  April 27, 7:30 pm

Van Singel address: 84th Street & Burlingame SW, Byron Center

Box office: 616.878.6800. Website: vsfac.com 

 

