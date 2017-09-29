Willy Wonka, Beach Boys, A Christmas Carol coming to Van Singel Fine Arts Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Willy Wonka, the Beach Boys, and A Christmas Carol, those are just a few of the amazing performances coming to the Van Singel Fine Arts Center this year.
Today, we had Sara Bower with us, with all the details.
2017-2018 Chemical Bank Series at the Van Singel Fine Arts Center
- God’s Music October 20, 7:30 pm
- Willy Wonka the Musical Four performances Nov 30-Dec 2
- Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol December 16, 7:30 pm
- Million Dollar Quartet March 5, 7:30 pm
- Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute March 24, 7:30 pm
- Cool Jazz with Alphonse Horne April 27, 7:30 pm
Van Singel address: 84th Street & Burlingame SW, Byron Center
Box office: 616.878.6800. Website: vsfac.com