Willy Wonka, Beach Boys, A Christmas Carol coming to Van Singel Fine Arts Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Willy Wonka, the Beach Boys, and A Christmas Carol, those are just a few of the amazing performances coming to the Van Singel Fine Arts Center this year.

Today, we had Sara Bower with us, with all the details.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

2017-2018 Chemical Bank Series at the Van Singel Fine Arts Center

God’s Music October 20, 7:30 pm

October 20, 7:30 pm Willy Wonka the Musical Four performances Nov 30-Dec 2

Four performances Nov 30-Dec 2 Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol December 16, 7:30 pm

December 16, 7:30 pm Million Dollar Quartet March 5, 7:30 pm

March 5, 7:30 pm Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute March 24, 7:30 pm

March 24, 7:30 pm Cool Jazz with Alphonse Horne April 27, 7:30 pm

Van Singel address: 84th Street & Burlingame SW, Byron Center

Box office: 616.878.6800. Website: vsfac.com

