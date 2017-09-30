Around The Horn: Romine plays all 9 positions for Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Romine became the fifth player in baseball history to play all nine positions in one game, helping the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday night.

Romine, a 31-year-old utilityman, played catcher for the first time in his career and got one out on the mound. He was the first player to accomplish the feat since Shane Halter for Detroit against Minnesota on Oct. 1, 2000.

Buck Farmer (5-5) pitched five strong innings for the win and Shane Greene recorded his ninth save.

