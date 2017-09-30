Authorities: 1 killed in VB Co. dirt bike crash

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed after crashing his dirt bike in Van Buren County.

It happened at 7:20 p.m. Friday in the 73000 block of 26th Avenue in Covert Township.

Authorities say the 37-year-old Bangor man was riding a 2000 KTM dirt bike when it crashed. Friends on scene began CPR, and rescue crews continued it when they arrived, but the victim died on scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation. Authorities say it is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

