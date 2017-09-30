Authorities seeking parents of found child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating the parents of a found child.

The child is described as a white female approximately 3 or 4 years old with light brown or blonde hair and brown eyes, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Office release. Authorities said she is wearing a pink shirt with “sister squad” on it and black pants.

Authorities said a possible name for the child is Bridgett.

The release said authorities received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday from a citizen who located the child on Grant Street near Elm Street in Cedar Springs.

The child is safe in the custody of the sheriff’s office and all efforts to discover her parents have been exhausted, the release said.

Authorities said a picture won’t be released at this time because of the child’s age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100.

